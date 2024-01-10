11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tributyltin hydride, (C4H9)3SnH, is often used as a “chain propagating radical”. Is the Sn ― H or C― H expected to be stronger? Which one will form a more stable radical? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Sn-H bond is expected to be stronger. Sn will form a more stable radical due to its larger atom size.
B
The Sn-H bond is expected to be stronger. C will form a more stable radical due to its smaller atom size.
C
The C-H bond is expected to be stronger. Sn will form a more stable radical due to its larger atom size.
D
The C-H bond is expected to be stronger. C will form a more stable radical due to its smaller atom size.