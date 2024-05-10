16. Conjugated Systems
Allylic Halogenation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist is working on the synthesis of a new compound. He starts with the conversion of 3-chloro-6-ethylcyclohex-1-ene into alcohol A as shown below. This alcohol undergoes subsequent processes to obtain the desired new compound. Illustrate how 3-chloro-6-ethylcyclohex-1-ene can be converted into alcohol A.
