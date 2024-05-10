27. Transition Metals
Sonogashira Coupling Reaction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Sonogashira reaction involves the coupling of an alkyne with an aryl halide using a palladium catalyst and triethylamine. Draw the initial reactants employed in the synthesis of the Sonogashira product shown below.
