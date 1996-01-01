13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing Agent
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
True or False: When a ketone is in equilibrium with its hydrated form as shown below, it can be further oxidized to carboxylic acid. Justify your answer.
True or False: When a ketone is in equilibrium with its hydrated form as shown below, it can be further oxidized to carboxylic acid. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True. The ketone can be further oxidized given that a strong oxidizing agent such as KMnO4 or H2CrO4.
B
True. The ketone can be further oxidized because it is in equilibrium with the hydrated form like in aldehydes.
C
False. The ketone cannot be further oxidized because of the absence of hydrogen that can be eliminated.
D
False. The ketone cannot be further oxidized because the equilibrium highly favors the ketone form rather than the hydrated form.