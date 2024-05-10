Organic Chemistry
Differentiate between the dehydration and condensation processes for butan-1-ol.
Dehydration is an elimination reaction that forms but-1-ene, whereas condensation is a substitution reaction and forms dibutyl ether.
Dehydration occurs via the E2 mechanism while condensation occurs via the E1 mechanism but both reactions form but-1-ene.
Dehydration occurs via the SN2 mechanism while condensation occurs via the SN1 mechanism but both reactions form dibutyl ether.
Dehydration is a substitution reaction that forms dibutyl ether, whereas condensation is an elimination reaction and forms but-1-ene.