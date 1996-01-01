12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Illustrate how ethanol and cyclopentanol can be used to synthesize cyclopentyl ethyl ether via tosylation and subsequent Williamson ether synthesis.
(ii) Cyclopentyl ethyl ether can't be synthesized via bimolecular dehydration of the two alcohols. Explain why.
