24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Ruff Degradation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
D-talose undergoes two cycles of Ruff degradation to form an aldotetrose. Draw the structure of the aldotetrose formed. Will the oxidation of the aldotetrose with HNO3 form an optically active aldaric acid?
