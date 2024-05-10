19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Anthracene undergoes an electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reaction in a laboratory experiment. Propose a plausible major product when anthracene is treated with the following reagents. EAS usually happens at the 9 and 10 positions depending on the reagents used.
(i) HNO3, CH3COOH at 15° C
(ii) Cl2, FeCl3
(iii) CH3CH2COCl, AlCl3
