Anthracene undergoes an electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reaction in a laboratory experiment. Propose a plausible major product when anthracene is treated with the following reagents. EAS usually happens at the 9 and 10 positions depending on the reagents used.

(i) HNO 3 , CH 3 COOH at 15° C

(ii) Cl 2 , FeCl 3