10. Addition Reactions Addition Reaction
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the structure of the predicted product between the phenylethyn-1-ide ion and each of the compounds listed below.
a) 1-chloropropane
b) 1-chloro-3-methylbutane
c) propionaldehyde followed by water workup
