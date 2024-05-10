5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
5. Chirality What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
2-methylpentan-3-yl 2-hydroxybutanoate is produced when (S)-2-hydroxybutanoic acid is esterified by racemic 2-methylpentan-3-ol.
i) Provide the three-dimensional structures of the reactants and of the product formed.
ii) Label the chiral carbons as (R) or (S).
iii) Identify the relationship between the stereoisomers.
2-methylpentan-3-yl 2-hydroxybutanoate is produced when (S)-2-hydroxybutanoic acid is esterified by racemic 2-methylpentan-3-ol.
i) Provide the three-dimensional structures of the reactants and of the product formed.
ii) Label the chiral carbons as (R) or (S).
iii) Identify the relationship between the stereoisomers.