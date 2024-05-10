3. Acids and Bases
pKa
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider HCOOH and CH3CH2NH2, placed in a water and diethyl ether mixture. Identify the pH of the water layer for the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine in the diethyl ether layer. pKa(HCOOH) = 3.8, pKa(CH3CH2NH3+) = 11.0.
