Consider HCOOH and CH 3 CH 2 NH 2 , placed in a water and diethyl ether mixture. Identify the pH of the water layer for the carboxylic acid to dissolve in the water layer and the amine in the diethyl ether layer. pK a (HCOOH) = 3.8, pK a (CH 3 CH 2 NH 3 +) = 11.0.