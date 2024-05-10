4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
A-Values
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The conversion of the hydroxyl substituent in cyclohexanol from the axial to the equatorial position at 25°C has a ΔG° value of –1.0 kcal/mol. Determine the percentage of equatorial cyclohexanol molecules that exist at equilibrium.
