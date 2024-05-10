12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide synthetic steps to produce the following compound using the following two-step process:
(1) Use Grignard reagent to react with a carbonyl compound to give an alkoxide ion intermediate.
(2) Use this alkoxide to react with 1° or methyl alkyl halide to form the given ether products.
As starting materials, you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
