16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
An important type of the Diels-Alder reaction is the intramolecular reaction, where the diene and dienophile are connected together. This Diels–Alder reaction results in the formation of two new rings. Determine the product for the intramolecular Diels-Alder reaction of the compound shown below. For this problem, the use of Lewis acid catalysts can be disregarded.
