22. Condensation Chemistry
Claisen Condensation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Generally, when esters with only one α-hydrogen undergo condensation, they give poor yields of products. Draw the plausible mechanism for the following Claisen condensation reaction and explain why the product produced in this reaction yields poorly.
