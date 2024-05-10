Organic Chemistry
1. Predict whether the following compound is likely to be aromatic. If it is aromatic, explain why.
2. Identify any basic nitrogen atoms.
1. One of the rings of the compound is aromatic while the other is not because it does not obey Huckel's rule.
2. The nitrogen atom is basic.
1. The compound is aromatic because it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 8 delocalized π electrons.
1. The compound is nonaromatic because it is not fully conjugated and does not obey Huckel's rule.
2. The nitrogen atom is not basic.
1. The compound is aromatic because it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and has 10 π electrons satisfying Huckel's rule.