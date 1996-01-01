5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the name of the cycloalkanes shown below using cis-trans nomenclature:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane; (ii): cis-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
B
(i): cis-1,2-dibromocyclohexane; (ii): trans-1,2-dibromocyclohexane
C
(i): cis-1,6-dibromocyclohexane; (ii): trans-1,6-dibromocyclohexane
D
(i): trans-1,6-dibromocyclohexane; (ii): cis-1,6-dibromocyclohexane