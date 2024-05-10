18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Nitration Mechanism
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prior to the advent of modern spectroscopic techniques, Körner’s approach was employed to distinguish between the ortho, meta, and para isomers of disubstituted benzene derivatives. This method involves introducing a third substituent group (commonly a nitro group) and determining the number of isomeric products formed. For instance, when catechol undergoes nitration, two distinct isomers are obtained:
How many isomeric products would be formed in the nitration of hydroquinone?
