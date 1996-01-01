8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
8. Elimination Reactions SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the two SN2 reactions given, which is faster? Justify.
From the two SN2 reactions given, which is faster? Justify.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction I is faster due to the presence of a more reactive nucleophile.
B
Reaction II is faster due to the presence of a more reactive nucleophile.
C
Both reactions would proceed at the same rate.
D
None of these.