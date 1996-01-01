22. Condensation Chemistry
Michael Addition
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction occurs in acidic conditions, but a mechanism can be proposed for when it occurs in basic conditions.
Is the proposed mechanism for the basic condition shown below possible? (Note: The most acidic proton is shown.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is possible.
B
It is not possible.