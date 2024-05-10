7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
107PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a reaction scheme showing the conversion of butylbenzene to 2-phenylpentanenitrile. Explain the possible unwanted reactions that could result in undesirable impurities in the product. Ignore stereochemistry.
