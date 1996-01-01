26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins Acid-Base Properties of Amino Acids
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why glutamic acid (pI = 3.08) elutes before threonine (pI = 5.60) when their solution having pH 5 is passed through a cation-exchange column.
Explain why glutamic acid (pI = 3.08) elutes before threonine (pI = 5.60) when their solution having pH 5 is passed through a cation-exchange column.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because glutamic acid has a higher amount of negative charge at this pH due to its lower pI value.
B
Because glutamic acid has a higher amount of positive charge at this pH due to its lower pI value.
C
Because threonine has a higher amount of negative charge at this pH due to its higher pI value.
D
Because threonine has a higher amount of positive charge at this pH due to its lower pI value.