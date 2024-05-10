An unknown plant sample is subjected to acidic hydrolysis and one of the water-soluble components found in the hydrolysate is fructose. Provide a Fischer projection structure for the open-chain form of fructose.

The following information is known about fructose:

i. Has a molecular formula of C 6 H 12 O 6

ii. Exhibits mutarotation.

iii. Unreactive with Br 2 /H 2 O.

iv. Reduces Fehling's solution to give D-gluconic acid and D-mannonic acid.