10. Addition Reactions
Epoxide Reactions
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ignoring stereochemistry, draw the product formed from the reaction of 2,3-dimethyloxirane with each of the following:
(i) KN3 (potassium azide)
(ii) C6H11NH2 (cyclohexanamine)
(iii) NaCN (sodium cyanide)
