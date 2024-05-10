(a) Employ the polygon rule to construct an energy-level diagram depicting the molecular orbitals (MOs) for a planar cycloheptatrienyl system.

(b) Distribute the six pi electrons of cycloheptatrienyl cation among the available molecular orbitals. Based on the resulting electronic configuration, determine whether cycloheptatrienyl exhibits aromatic or antiaromatic character. Furthermore, explore the process by which it could achieve aromaticity.