Organic Chemistry
Two hydrolysis reactions are shown below. Soap manufacturers use the first reaction rather than the second one. Provide two reasons why basic hydrolysis is usually preferred.
Basic hydrolysis is faster than acid hydrolysis and requires less energy.
Basic hydrolysis produces water-soluble products and the reaction is irreversible.
Basic hydrolysis produces more glycerol as a byproduct compared to acid hydrolysis.
Basic hydrolysis is cheaper because bases are less expensive than acids.