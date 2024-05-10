Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
[1,5] Sigmatropic migration of hydrogen can occur under thermal conditions, while [1,3] sigmatropic migration cannot. Explain why.
[1,3] Sigmatropic hydrogen migrations cannot occur under thermal conditions because the four-membered transition state prevents the necessary antarafacial rearrangement.
[1,3] Sigmatropic hydrogen migrations cannot occur under thermal conditions because the four-membered transition state prevents the necessary suprafacial rearrangement.
[1,3] Sigmatropic hydrogen migrations cannot occur under thermal conditions because the six-membered transition state allows an antarafacial rearrangement.
[1,3] Sigmatropic hydrogen migrations cannot occur under thermal conditions because the six-membered transition state allows a suprafacial rearrangement.