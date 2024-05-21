10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Only one diastereomer of the product dominates when 1,2-diethylcyclopentene undergoes hydroboration–oxidation. Explain the stereospecificity of this addition and predict the stereochemistry of the product.
