3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
106PRACTICE PROBLEM
Examine the compounds below with their pKa values. Show the conjugate base of each compound and rationalize why the acidity increases with increasing nitro substituents.
(i) CH3CH3, pKa ≈ 50
(ii) CH3CH2NO2, pKa = 8.98
(iii) CH3CH(NO2)2, pKa = 5.50
