2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the (i) compounds that can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds, (ii) compounds that can form hydrogen bonds with water, and (iii) compounds that you think are soluble in water.
CH3OH, C2H5Cl, CH3CH2OH, and CH3COCH3
