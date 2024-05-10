16. Conjugated Systems
Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction will undergo [2 + 2] intramolecular cycloaddition reaction.
(i) Explain why intramolecular reactions are generally favorable.
(ii) Draw the product formed in the given [2 + 2] cyclization reaction (ignore other possible reactions).
