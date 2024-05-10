18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
EAS:Nitration Mechanism
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond EAS:Nitration Mechanism
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Biphenyl is a molecule where a benzene ring is attached to another benzene ring through a single bond. The site of substitution for biphenyl is determined by which phenyl ring is more activated, and which position on that ring is most reactive. What mononitration products are expected in the given reaction?
Biphenyl is a molecule where a benzene ring is attached to another benzene ring through a single bond. The site of substitution for biphenyl is determined by which phenyl ring is more activated, and which position on that ring is most reactive. What mononitration products are expected in the given reaction?