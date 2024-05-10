24. Carbohydrates
Mutarotation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When lactose hydrolyzes, a mixture of galactose and glucose with a ratio of 1:1 has a specific rotation of +112°. What is the specific rotation of an equilibrium mixture of galactose? [Note: The specific rotation of glucose at equilibrium is +52.7°.]
