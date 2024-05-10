Organic Chemistry
Determine the solubility of the following molecule in water. Explain your reasoning.
CH3(CH2)4CH3
The molecule is very soluble due to its high polarity and the presence of functional groups capable of forming hydrogen bonds with water.
The molecule is soluble due to its functional group, which is capable of forming hydrogen bonds with water.
The molecule is slightly soluble because of the small polarity present in the its structure.
The molecule is insoluble due to a lack of polarity or any functional groups capable of forming hydrogen bonds with water.