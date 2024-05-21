Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Consider the free radical iodination of ethane,
Provide two reasons why iodine does not react favorably with ethane.
The overall reaction is exothermic, making it thermodynamically favorable. The first propagation step is endothermic, making it kinetically favorable. These are the two reasons why iodine does not react favorably with ethane.
The overall reaction is exothermic, making it thermodynamically unfavorable. The first propagation step is endothermic, making it kinetically unfavorable. These are the two reasons why iodine does not react favorably with ethane.
The overall reaction is endothermic, making it thermodynamically unfavorable. The first propagation step is endothermic, making it kinetically unfavorable. These are the two reasons why iodine does not react favorably with ethane.
The overall reaction is endothermic, making it thermodynamically favorable. The first propagation step is endothermic, making it kinetically favorable. These are the two reasons why iodine does not react favorably with ethane.