4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the listed names are correct. If the name is incorrect, provide the correct name.
(i) 2-isopropylhex-1-ene
(ii) 1-methylcyclohex-1-ene
(iii) 1,1-dimethylbut-1-ene
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) incorrect; 2-methyl-3-methyleneheptane
(ii) incorrect; 2-methylcylcohex-2-ene
(iii) incorrect; 2-methylpent-2-ene
B
(i) incorrect; 2-methyl-3-methyleneheptane
(ii) correct
(iii) incorrect; 2-methylpent-2-ene
C
(i) correct;
(ii) correct;
(iii) incorrect; 2-methylpent-2-ene
D
(i) incorrect; 2-methyl-3-methyleneheptane
(ii) correct
(iii) correct