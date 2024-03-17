7. Substitution Reactions
89PRACTICE PROBLEM
What products are formed in the substitution reactions given below? If applicable, show which stereoisomers are formed.
i. (4S,5S)-4-chloro-5-ethyloctane + CH3CH2O–
ii. (4S,5R)-4-chloro-5-ethyloctane + CH3CH2O–
