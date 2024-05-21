5. Chirality
R and S of Fischer Projections
5. Chirality R and S of Fischer Projections
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the molecule below:
i) Encircle the chiral centers.
ii) Label each chiral carbon as (R) or (S).
iii) Draw the internal plane of symmetry, if applicable.
iv) Label as chiral or achiral.
v) Identify if it is a meso compound.
For the molecule below:
i) Encircle the chiral centers.
ii) Label each chiral carbon as (R) or (S).
iii) Draw the internal plane of symmetry, if applicable.
iv) Label as chiral or achiral.
v) Identify if it is a meso compound.