11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that the desired product for each reaction is the tertiary alkyl halide. i. What is the E-factor for each reaction? ii. Which reaction would you consider greener? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. E-factor Reaction A = 7.6, E-factor Reaction B = 1.1; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.
B
i. E-factor Reaction A = 2.6, E-factor Reaction B = 3.9; ii. Reaction B should be considered greener.
C
i. E-factor Reaction A = 8.4, E-factor Reaction B = 2.6; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.
D
i. E-factor Reaction A = 2.2, E-factor Reaction B = 7.9; ii. Reaction A should be considered greener.