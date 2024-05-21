12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Sulfide Oxidation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The compound ClCH2CH2SCH3 has the ability to alkylate amino groups on enzymes (enzyme−NH2), making the enzymes inactive.
(i) Propose a mechanism to explain the alkylation reaction.
(ii) Bleach (NaOCl) can inactivate or oxidize ClCH2CH2SCH3. Predict the product/s of the oxidation reaction.
