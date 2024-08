(i) Cannot be resolved into enantiomers: The nitrogen has a lone pair and can invert.

(ii) Cannot be resolved into enantiomers: The nitrogen has a lone pair and can invert.

(iii) Cannot be resolved into enantiomers: The compound is symmetric.

(iv) Cannot be resolved into enantiomers: The compound can readily lose a proton making inversion possible.

(v) Can be resolved into enantiomers: The nitrogen is bonded to four different groups and does not undergo inversion.