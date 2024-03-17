An unknown compound is placed in Br 2 /CCl­ 4 solution, and the brownish-red color of the solution disappears. It also undergoes catalytic hydrogenation to form dodecahydroheptalene. The compound forms cis- cycloheptane-1,2-dicarboxylic acid and malonic acid when treated with warm, concentrated potassium permanganate. Determine the structure of the unknown compound.