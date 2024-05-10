3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
106PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pKa values of ortho-, meta-, and para-methoxybenzoic acids are shown below:
The relative pKa values depend on the substituent. The ortho isomer is the most acidic, and the para isomer is the least acidic. Explain these relative acidities.
