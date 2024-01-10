11. Radical Reactions
Radical Stability
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering the stability of the generated radicals, does the encircled bond in compound A have a higher bond-dissociation energy than the encircled bond in compound B?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The encircled bond in compound A does have a higher bond-dissociation energy than the encircled bond in compound B.
B
The encircled bond in compound A does not have a higher bond-dissociation energy than the encircled bond in compound B.