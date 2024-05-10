Organic Chemistry
Consider the below-given reactions. Why does cyclopenta-2,4-dien-1-one react with two π electrons in the first reaction and with four π electrons in the second?
Because buta-1,3-diene is a four-electron reactant while (Z)-but-2-ene is a two-electron reactant.
Because buta-1,3-diene is a two-electron reactant while (Z)-but-2-ene is a four-electron reactant.
Because (Z)-but-2-ene is more reactive than buta-1,3-diene
Because buta-1,3-diene is more reactive than (Z)-but-2-ene