10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
10. Addition Reactions Addition Reaction
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a mechanism for each of the following:
(i) Two molecules of 2-methylprop-1-ene + HA (general acid representation) → 2,4,4-trimethylpent-2-ene
(ii) Polymerization of phenylethylene or styrene to form polystyrene through the Cl3Al−OH2 catalyst [up to the tetramer formation]
Propose a mechanism for each of the following:
(i) Two molecules of 2-methylprop-1-ene + HA (general acid representation) → 2,4,4-trimethylpent-2-ene
(ii) Polymerization of phenylethylene or styrene to form polystyrene through the Cl3Al−OH2 catalyst [up to the tetramer formation]