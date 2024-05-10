10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrohalogenation
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of 3,3-dimethylpent-1-ene with HCl forms 2-chloro-3,3-dimethylpentane and 3-chloro-2,3-dimethylpentane. Show a reaction mechanism to illustrate the formation of the two alkyl halide products. [Ignore the stereochemistry of the products.]
The reaction of 3,3-dimethylpent-1-ene with HCl forms 2-chloro-3,3-dimethylpentane and 3-chloro-2,3-dimethylpentane. Show a reaction mechanism to illustrate the formation of the two alkyl halide products. [Ignore the stereochemistry of the products.]