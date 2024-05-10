Organic Chemistry
Determine whether the [1,7] sigmatropic migration of carbon proceeds with inversion or retention of configuration under thermal conditions.
[1,7] Sigmatropic rearrangement proceeds with the inversion of configuration under thermal conditions.
[1,7] Sigmatropic rearrangement proceeds with the retention of configuration under thermal conditions.
[1,7] Sigmatropic rearrangement proceeds with either inversion or retention of configuration under thermal conditions.
[1,7] Sigmatropic rearrangement does not proceed with either inversion or retention of configuration under thermal conditions.