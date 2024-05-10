3-ethoxy-3-ethyl-2-methylpentane is produced by heating 3-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylpentane with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent.

(i) Determine the effect on the rate of the reaction when the temperature is raised.

(ii) Determine the effect on the rate of the reaction when the concentration of ethanol is tripled.

(iii) Determine the effect on the rate of the reaction when the concentration of 3-bromo-3-ethyl-2-methylpentane is doubled.