Deuterium (D) is a hydrogen isotope that has a mass of 2. Its chemical properties are very similar to hydrogen. In a rate-limiting step, breaking a C-D bond causes slower reaction rates due to its higher strength (5.0 kJ/mol or 1.2 kcal/mol) than the C-H bond. The effect on rate is known as the kinetic isotope effect. When the β-hydrogens of the following compound are deuterated, the rate of formation of the substitution product remains constant, while the rate of formation of the elimination product for the deuterated compound is slower. Explain.



